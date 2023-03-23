Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra voters still surge to cast their vote early

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:19pm
With two days still to go, the one-week pre-poll window for this election hasn't cut down the number early voters very much. Picture by Adam McLean

Not even cutting pre-poll voting in half to one week has been enough to stop Kiama and Shellharbour voters from coming out in droves.

