Skydive site approved to land in Shell Cove off-leash dog park

Shell Cove residents will soon see parachutists floating through the sky after a company was approved to use an area as a landing site.
Blue Sky Adventures was this week granted a licence by Shellharbour City Council to use a section of the off-leash area of the Shallows Coastal Reserve on Bass Point Tourist Road as a landing site.
"The land consists of a grassed area that forms part of the Shallows Coastal Reserve located at the eastern end of a seven-kilometre stretch of an existing off-leash dog area," council papers stated.
"Whilst the landing zone is situated in an off-leash dog area, it is positioned off the third car park towards Bass Point which is the less commonly utilised section of the off-leash dog area."
Development consent had already been issued approving the use of land for skydiving act, with a condition of that consent that Blue Sky Adventures obtain a licence agreement from council.
"The proposed landing zone is not expected to have any adverse impact on the use of the land," council papers stated.
"Appropriate measures have been imposed to ensure public activity is not impacted."
The licence also includes the use of a temporary check-in facility at Shellharbour Airport, near the long-term parking area - rental for the use of the two sites is $10,500 a year.
The landing zone will be available for public use when no parachutists are scheduled to land.
The times Blue Sky Adventures can use the site are limited to 10am-3pm Monday to Saturday with no use permitted on Sundays or public holidays.
"The trial period will enable council to determine the potential impacts and any ongoing effects of the skydiving operation," the business papers stated.
"It will also determine whether council would consider any further proposals after the 12-month trial period."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
