Skydive site approved to land in Shell Cove off-leash dog park

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 10:04am
A skydiving company has been approved to land at a Shell Cove waterside park. Picture by Anna Warr

Shell Cove residents will soon see parachutists floating through the sky after a company was approved to use an area as a landing site.

