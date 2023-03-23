How the Illawarra's state candidates would deal with transport issues

Last year the Liberal government committed "$114 million to transition to zero-emission buses, including power grid upgrades". I want to make sure that Wollongong enjoys the benefits of quieter, fume-free buses, but also that we improve our bus services. We need a full review of our bus network so that instead of the bus taking longer than driving, it's actually quicker and easier - with a 'hub and spokes' model that integrates travel from the suburbs to the main arterial route. In many cities around the world the bus services are so frequent that it's easy to turn up and go, and we need that standard of service here in Wollongong for our buses to be better used. For example, the timetable hasn't changed for Mangerton's #24 since I was a teenager - the 5.44pm is still the last bus of the night. When I worked at the council building on Burelli St, if I wanted to go for a drink, a meal or a show after work it meant driving, a taxi or facing a very steep walk! We need better public transport services to reduce congestion, reduce emissions, and keep people moving.

