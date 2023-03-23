Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

NSW election 2023: How the Illawarra's state candidates would deal with transport issues

By Newsroom
Updated March 24 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How the Illawarra's state candidates would deal with transport issues

We asked all the candidates across all the electorates in the Illawarra the same question about transport:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.