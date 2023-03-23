How the Illawarra's state candidates would deal with transport issues

We asked all the candidates across all the electorates in the Illawarra the same question about transport:
How will you help the Illawarra become more connected to Sydney, while also ensuring the dream of a 30-minute commute is a reality in a growing region?
Here's how they responded, seat by seat.
Lee Evans (Liberal): The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is moving our state forward by building the infrastructure projects needed on the South Coast to support one of the fastest growing areas in regional NSW. Since 2011, $5.15 billion has been committed to the Princes Highway Upgrade Program to transform and improve local, tourist and freight travel from Albion Park to the Victorian border. The Princes Highway upgrade is expected to deliver 1,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs for the region. These projects will bust congestion and make getting from A to B easier for families, truckies and other motorists who depend on this route.
We've delivered an Albion Park Rail Bypass, the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade and the new Nowra Bridge. Upgrades between Jervis Bay Road and Sussex Inlet Road, a bypass of Milton and Ulladulla, Burrill Lake to Batemans Bay safety upgrades and a bypass of Moruya.
The M6 Stage 1 is under construction. The M6 was opposed by Labor at the last election Major work started in January 2022, with the project expected to open to traffic in 2025.
We are also investing in the planning for a future upgrade to Heathcote Road. Earlier this month we delivered a new bridge over the Woronora River at Engadine which will improve commuter times for motorists coming from the Illawarra
The More Trains, More Services program ($5.3 billion) is simplifying and modernising the rail network creating high capacity, turn up and go services for customers. It means customers can expect more frequent train services, with less wait times, less crowding on a simpler and more reliable network. The next stages of the program will deliver improved services for the South Coast. This will include an extra off-peak service each hour between Wollongong and the Sydney CBD, which will provide a service every 30 minutes in the off-peak. Customers will also benefit from an extra peak-hour service between Wollongong and the Sydney CBD, providing a 15-minute frequency for express services at Wollongong, North Wollongong, Thirroul and Helensburgh.
The delivery of service improvements planned for the South Coast Line are linked to the introduction of Mariyung trains in the region. The new fleet will carry passengers to and from the Central Coast, Newcastle, Blue Mountains and Illawarra.
Emergency work to repair and restore the South Coast line following severe weather events over the past two years has totalled $14.3 million. The focus has been on improving journey times and capacity on existing services. Additional carriages have been added on the South Coast line to help address crowding issues - the majority of services are now eight carriages long.
There was also a major timetable overhaul in 2013 which changed 125 weekly regular services to express services on the South Coast Line. In addition, South Coast Intercity customers have also benefited from changes made on the T4 Illawarra Line to improve capacity.
Cooper Riach (The Greens): The long, narrow geography of the northern Illawarra suburbs makes them uniquely suited to a rail line, but our current train services are too infrequent and unreliable to make full use of this. We need a South Coast passenger service that can operate in all weather, has enough seats for all passengers, and is able to operate regardless of the movement of freight trains.
We also need more services so that commuters and travellers don't spend half their travel time on platforms. If elected to parliament, I will hold the next government to account to ensure they deliver 10-car trains every 15 minutes during peak times. And if that means getting more trains to put on the tracks, let's manufacture them here in NSW.
The Greens are also pushing for all public transport to be completely free. The NSW Government already subsidises 80 percent of the state's public transport costs, including a $500 million contract for the Opal network ticketing service. This money, along with legal fees currently spent pursuing fare evasion can be reinvested into more frequent services.
Public transport is an investment in a mobile population, making it easier for everyone to get to their destination. Business NSW released analysis last month revealing that the 12-day free travel period in April 2022 delivered an 11 per cent increase in public transport usage, a 35 per cent increase in spending in department stores and entertainment venues, and 20 per cent increase in cafes and restaurants. Removing the cost barrier associated with travel will help to enliven our communities and give more people access to work, entertainment and social connections.
In addition to improving our train commute, I'd love to improve the safety and accessibility of our local walking and cycling commutes as well. I am very proud to support the Better Streets initiative and will fight for significant investment in a comprehensive and connected active transport network.
Paul Scully MP (Labor): At the last election the NSW Liberals made some big promises for train services on the South Coast Line and not one has been delivered.
Far too frequently we have seen the South Coast Line fail and become vulnerable to the impact of weather events which has led to regular track closures, commuters relying on buses and freight movements being delayed.
NSW Labor will invest $10 million to develop an Illawarra Rail Resilience Plan for the South Coast Line following the closure of passenger and freight services at multiple locations during extreme weather events in 2022 and early this year.
The Illawarra Rail Resilience Plan would examine all infrastructure along the South Coast Line and determine options to improve, upgrade, and rebuild sections of the line to enhance the resilience of connections with Port Kembla, Southwestern Sydney, and the South Coast.
A NSW Labor Government will also invest $10 million to progress detailed planning, design and early works to construct new on/off ramps at Dapto so that residents can more easily access the M1; invest $20 million to investigate the extension of Memorial Drive to link to Bulli Pass; continue the upgrade of the Mt Ousley interchange; and complete the planning work on the Picton Road duplication.
NSW Labor has committed to a train timetable review across the network with the aim of increasing services, to better match services with commuter travel patterns and to better connect modes of transport for a more connected commuter experience.
I have also secured the assistance of the NSW Chief Transport Planner to work with local bus operators, driver representatives, Transport for NSW and Wollongong City Council on improvements to bus services locally, including an examination of future service options and expansions.
While it is important to have good rail connections to Sydney it is also important that we have good local public transport services that provide for the local and east-west travel that are better aligned with the majority of passenger journeys in the Illawarra.
Cath Blakey (The Greens): The pandemic has shown that working from home is a viable option for many office-based roles, but for the 20,000 people in the Illawarra that have Sydney-based jobs, many still need to go to the city a few days a week, and for many that work in trades working from home is not an option.
As a Greens MP for Wollongong, it's a key priority to see that the South Coast train line is upgraded so it's reliable in all weather. The services also need enough seats so no one has to stand for an hour, and more frequent so it can be convenient and easy to use. I will hold whomever forms government to account to see that the promised new trains are delivered so that we can have 10-car trains every 15 minutes in the morning and evening peaks. They will not only service the trip to Sydney, but also those travelling between Illawarra suburbs. Frequent services on weekends are also crucial so the community can make use of our existing transport infrastructure.
I am committed alongside Business Illawarra to fund the $10 million for a Southern Rail Network Resilience Plan that includes the full consideration of the delivery of the South-Western Sydney Illawarra Rail Line (Maldon-Dombarton link). Our current track has winding "steam age" alignments along sections of slip-prone escarpment lands, and needs consistent strategic improvements. We need planning work done now to access replacement or duplication options for the ageing Stanwell Park section of the South Coast line, not when more problems arise and our region becomes disconnected by rail. It's also important to disentangle the South Coast commuter line from the freight line so that passenger trains can travel unencumbered by freight movements. We know the federal government has budget enough for nuclear-powered submarines, but what we really need is investment is our basic essential services like rail.
Instead of just thinking about "both" major parties, I see Greens representation as the best opportunity to make Wollongong a swinging seat, and have an independent advocate for our region. It was pressure from the Greens getting elected in Cunningham in 2002 that led to the $52 million investment in the Seacliff Bridge, a fully funded public infrastructure project. If the Liberal government had built it today it'd cost more than double, be done by a private public partnership and be a tollroad!
The Liberal cuts to the public sector workforce have seen a loss of technical skills. We've got lawyers finalising contracts for major infrastructure, and this has contributed to major cost blow outs and delays, with trains that don't meet local specifications to fit in tunnels or on platforms.
Last year the Liberal government committed "$114 million to transition to zero-emission buses, including power grid upgrades". I want to make sure that Wollongong enjoys the benefits of quieter, fume-free buses, but also that we improve our bus services. We need a full review of our bus network so that instead of the bus taking longer than driving, it's actually quicker and easier - with a 'hub and spokes' model that integrates travel from the suburbs to the main arterial route. In many cities around the world the bus services are so frequent that it's easy to turn up and go, and we need that standard of service here in Wollongong for our buses to be better used. For example, the timetable hasn't changed for Mangerton's #24 since I was a teenager - the 5.44pm is still the last bus of the night. When I worked at the council building on Burelli St, if I wanted to go for a drink, a meal or a show after work it meant driving, a taxi or facing a very steep walk! We need better public transport services to reduce congestion, reduce emissions, and keep people moving.
The Greens are advocating for the public spending on public transport to lift from 80% to 100%, so we can save money on an expensive ticketing system (the Opal Plus contract is $500m!).
We also need decent footpaths and cycling infrastructure so that we can easily travel to our nearby train station or bus stop. I'd love to see a more continuous shared path beside our rail corridor like what has worked so well in Perth.
For the full Greens election platform for this NSW election, see: https://greens.org.au/nsw/policyplatform2023
Kit Docker (The Greens): Reliable and convenient public transport is the key to connecting the Illawarra with Greater Sydney. It is already essential for many of the 20,000 Illawarra residents who make the trip to Sydney for work.
As the Greens member for Keira, I will push the next government to immediately invest in the South Coast rail line, so Illawarra communities have access to free, frequent and world-class public transport. Wet weather in recent years has exposed the fragility of the south coast line which has caused repeated and significant delays for commuters.
It is not just commuters but businesses that would benefit from better access to Greater Sydney. The Maldon to Dombarton rail line along with the more recent proposal by UOW for the South West Illawarra Rail Link (SWIRL) would provide a significant economic boost to the Illawarra through greater links with the growing Western Sydney region.
The free gong shuttle in and around Wollongong has proven to be hugely successful, and the Greens aim to make all public transport completely free. The government already subsidises 80 percent of public transport around NSW, including $500 million on the Opal network ticketing system. Free and increased train and bus services will not only serve as a cost of living relief to many commuters, but they will also decrease traffic congestion and air pollution as more people take up these travel options. Our parliament should aim for a well-serviced Illawarra in which commuters can travel to their destination in the region within half an hour.
We must also invest in more active modes of transport throughout the Illawarra including creating more cycle- and walk-friendly communities. With separated cycleways we could decrease congestion on our roads and provide communters with a healthy alternative to transport. Our children should be able to walk to school safely, using well-maintained footpaths and safe road crossings. Investment in this infrastructure is an investment in the health, safety, and independence of our children.
Ryan Park MP (Labor): We have a significant commuter population here in the Illawarra. Labor understands the importance of improving transport links across the region that why we have committed to a complete review of the rail timetable with a focus on improving and enhancing services.
I am pleased that Business Illawarra has welcomed our announcement that a Minns Labor Government will develop a rail resilience plan for the region. This plan will include directing Transport for NSW to conduct an analytical review that will look at ways to reduce vulnerability to adverse weather such as flooding, identify opportunities for improving service delivery in the existing network and investigating benefits and costs of a new rail connections linking Western Sydney to Port Kembla, possibly using the Maldon to Dombarton corridor reservation.
I was pleased to be able to work with Maryanne Stuart, Labor Candidate for Heathcote, in securing $20 million for the planning and assessment for the Memorial Drive Extension (Bulli Bypass). The Memorial Drive Extension is one of the critical missing pieces of road infrastructure in the Illawarra. This will help address congestion in the northern suburbs.
The Liberals have ignored our region and neglected to improve the rail or road network. Only Labor is committed to important initiatives and have real money on the table to back up our commitments.
Anna Watson (Labor): Labor believes everyone should have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable transport - whether that be road, rail, bus, light rail, bike or emerging platforms.
Our Fresh Start Plan will invest in better public transport - including an end to the privatisation of these essential services. We will improve the quality of public transport by building our trains, buses, ferries and light rail right here in NSW.
And we will stop selling our motorways to private, for-profit companies, and instead deliver practical toll relief to motorists by introducing a $60 weekly toll cap.
Jamie Dixon (The Greens): The Greens transport policy is heavily weighted towards active transport for short trips in urban areas, free and more regular public transport for longer trips, and rail as the preferred bulk freight option.
In the context of enhancing the Illawarra's connection to Sydney, the current rail link through Waterfall is beyond capacity, and we will continue to push for the completion of the Maldon-Dombarton rail link. This link needs to be electrified dual line rail with a high commuter capacity to connect skilled workforces of both regions, to the current manufacturing and warehousing capacity of Western Sydney, the emerging renewables and green hydrogen hub at Port Kembla, the shipping infrastructure of Port Kembla, and the air freight capacity of Badgery's Creek aerotropolis. This will be prioritised above any planned road upgrades between the Illawarra and Sydney, and form part of the Greens policy to transition away from majority road transport.
By opening up the manufacturing and export potential within the Illawarra, and nearby regions, our policy will create employment closer to home for many of our residents, and by drastically reducing the travel time between the Illawarra and South West Sydney, allow our local workforce to access vastly more employment opportunities within the 30 minute radius of home.
Tonia Gray (The Greens): This "dream' is arguably a hard one to deliver instantly as anyone in this region knows that change takes time. As a resident of the Illawarra for 62 years, I am acutely aware of the over congestion on the highway, poor rail linkages and inadequate south coast train schedule. In the same vein, the connectivity and frequency of buses is an issue. My main goal will be to work towards efficient and zero emission public transport for everyone.
Low cost, low emission transport options will be key to ensuring healthy businesses, communities and reducing environmental impact. My goal is to:
The Sustainable Australia Party provided the following answer on behalf of its candidates in all electorates:
Sustainable Australia Party wants to achieve greater housing affordability for home buyers and renters, while striving for relatively stable house prices. We would do this by addressing the root cause of the problem - government-engineered hyper-demand. This would mean phasing out negative gearing, removing capital gains tax concessions from property investors, banning foreign ownership and stabilising Australia's population size.
