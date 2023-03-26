Illawarra Mercury
Counting continues in Kiama after NSW state election

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 26 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 11:33am
The two hopefuls for the seat of Kiama will have to wait until Monday to get any closer to a result. Picture by Adam McLean

While Labor swept to power by 9pm last night and turned the South Coast from Port Hacking to the Victorian border red, there remains one strip of grey between Bass Point and the Shoalhaven River.

