For the first time in over a decade, the Illawrra will have representatives at the highest levels in state and federal politics.
With Labor's grip on the mainland now secure until at least 2024, when Queensland and the Northern Territory go to the polls, the traditional Labor heartland of the Illawarra will be able to make its voice heard, newly empowered MPs have said.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully, who held the shadow planning and public spaces and police and counter terrorism portfolios, said in the past the Illawarra had been overlooked.
"When I spoke with former premier [Dominic] Perrottet about the fact that the Illawarra had been cut off completely for a couple of days, but more importantly for a couple of weeks with major transport links during the wet weather, he was unaware that had even happened," Mr Scully said.
"That's not to say he was ignoring it, but the advice hadn't gotten to him. Why? Because the people weren't there to tell him."
Joining Mr Scully in the forthcoming Minns cabinet is Keira MP Ryan Park, who is almost certain to take on the role of health minister, having been shadow health minister throughout the pandemic.
The pair have said the Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast position would return to cabinet, after being punted to the outer ministry or left vacant during the Perrottet and Berejiklian ministries.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson is also hoping to take the reins, having been opposition whip in the past term.
"I won't lie, I have spoken to [Chris Minns] about the Speaker of the House role," she said.
"That is something I'm definitely interested in."
In a press conference on Sunday, Mr Minns said cabinet positions would be worked out over the coming days.
Whoever claims what role in cabinet, Illawarra MPs said they were aware they were elected with a job to do.
"I'm very conscious that there is a weight of expectation on the incoming government, we will be seeking to govern, to implement the commitments we've made," Mr Scully said.
Joining the Illawarra's cohort of state reps is rookie Heathcote MP Maryann Stuart.
Having been disappointed at two previous election attempts, Ms Stuart approached Saturday night with caution but that soon evaporated as the numbers rolled in.
"I wanted to play it cool and remain calm. It felt amazing to walk in the room [at Helensburgh Tradies]," she said on Saturday.
"I wasn't sure whether Heathcote was going to be called tonight, or whether the election was going to be called tonight - but I did say to my husband on the way here I didn't want to wait until next week."
There was no waiting. No sooner had experts called Heathcote for Labor than they called the election for Minns and his team in red.
"We have brought Labor back to the Sutherland Shire and respect back to people in the northern Illawarra," she said.
With a Labor majority looking likely, the party will not have to negotiate with an enlarged cross bench, raising expectations that they will hit the ground running on the raft of promises made to the Ilawarra in the election campaign and beforehand.
Ms Watson said in her electorate, she would be looking at plans for women's health services at the new Shellharbour hospital, conducting an audit of sportsfields and installing a shaded play area for Dapto high school.
"That high school has nowhere for the kids to get out of the sun, or out of the weather, except a corridor," she said. "It's just not good enough, so I want that to happen straight away."
After 12 years in opposition, the Illawarra will be hoping its Labor MPs don't spend too long admiring the furniture in the Ministerial suites.
