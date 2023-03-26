Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Hynes masterclass sinks awful Dragons in local derby

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 26 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons produced a second half to forget against Cronulla on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

St George Illawarra have done nothing to ease the pressure on under-fire coach Anthony Griffin, producing a dismal second-half showing in a 40-8 loss to Cronulla on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.