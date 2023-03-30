Illawarra Mercury
Greens fell short of NSW election target in Illawarra

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Greens candidate Cath Blakey's efforts in the seat of Wollongong saw the party increase its primary vote. Picture by Robert Peet
The boost to the Greens vote the party was expecting to see in the NSW election didn't come to pass in the Illawarra.

