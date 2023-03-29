Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong City Council's spending plans for 2023

By Newsroom
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
How Wollongong council plans to spend its $166m infrastructure budget
A new skate park for Wollongong, drainage for the region's sports fields and hundreds of patched up roads are among the projects set to be delivered by Wollongong City Council in the next year.

