Equine influenza, COVID, the floods of prizemoney and the introduction of the $1 million The Gong.
Illawarra Turf Club chief executive Peter De Vries has seen a fair bit in 25 years on course at Kembla Grange.
But the end of an era will arrive in July, when De Vries retires from his role in charge of racing in the region.
"My 77th birthday isn't too far away, so I think it's the right time," he said.
"But I'm very positive about it. We've dealt with a lot of challenges, through the equine influenza and COVID disturbances.
"And there will be a lot of pressures on racing in the future, in a tough economic environment where disposal income is diminishing and you're competing for crowds.
"But when I first arrived we were running races worth four and five thousand, now we're running them for $45 thousand."
He was proud of the Kembla Classic's development into a Group 3 three-year-old fillies race, which includes Hot Danish, Zanbagh, Luvaluva, Asiago and Slightly Sweet on the honour roll of winners.
Backed by Racing NSW riches, the $1 million The Gong has featured Mister Sea Wolf, Count De Rupee and Riodini taking out the prize and attracted massive interest at the end of the spring carnival.
De Vries will leave content with his contribution to the sport, but admits he would loved to have overseen the completion of the Kembla Grange track upgrades, as part of a massive expansion of racing in the Illawarra.
"It might have beaten me, that," he told the Mercury.
"We've introduced the poly track and by the time the main surface and inside tracks are finished, we'll probably double the number of horses trained here.
"But with all the extreme weather last year, it led to changes in the master plan, to be able to cope with those conditions and it's taken much longer. It's a bit of a chicken and egg situation, needing the track to be done to fully expand the stabling and amenities."
The chief executive's job has been advertised this week, with applications closing on April 20, expected to attract a high-class field of industry and business administrators.
De Vries said he will not be involved in the appointment process, but will remain active while the new boss finds their feet.
