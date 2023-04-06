The Easter long weekend will see a section of the South Coast line closed for days, with buses replacing trains.
The work on more than a dozen separate projects will start on Good Friday and continue through to 2am on Tuesday, and will see the line closed between the Illawarra and Sutherland.
The works are timed for a period where demand on the rail network is lower due to the public holidays.
Among the works are bridge refurbishment work at Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Thirroul and track reconditioning including replacing ballast at Bulli and Coalcliff.
Rock cutting will also take place at several locations, including Waterfall, Helensburgh and Stanwell Park.
The work ... will see the line closed between the Illawarra and Sutherland.
The stations at Bellambi and Towradgi will also see some minor upgrade work.
Residents in the area where work will be carried out have been notified that it will take place around the clock and may create extra noise during the day and night.
During the closure, buses will be replacing trains between Port Kembla and Wollongong, Dapto and Sutherland.
Trains will run to a changed timetable between Bomaderry, Kiama and Dapto.
Commuters south of Wollongong looking to head to Sydney during this time may need to catch two buses.
Commuters are advised to visit Transport for NSW's Trip Planner website or app to plan their trip ahead of time.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.