What do you get when you combine BMX biking, skating, dancing and parkour? A stunning new 'street culture' style show that is set to blow the minds of audience members when it comes to Wollongong Town Hall this month.
Air Time, presented by Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula, promises to thrill audiences with its adrenaline-pumping display of airborne mastery coupled with an original soundtrack.
Described as a stunning collision of wheels in motion, dance and parkour, Air Time will have its world premiere at Wollongong Town Hall from April 20-22.
Branch Nebula's artistic directors Lee Wilson and Mirabelle Wouters have put together this gravity-defying show, while Phil Downing is responsible for the electro soundtrack.
Skate ramps will tower over the audience as performers propel with extreme speed and height to execute stunts in a breathtaking display of precision.
Performers include professional skateboarder Austin Gray, professional BMX rider Alex Hiam, dancer Cloe Fournier and roller skater Tia Pitman.
Wilson and Mirabelle Wouters said they wanted to "stretch the street-style culture into new territory" for this show to blow the audiences' minds.
The pair, who produced eight wildly-different street-style productions since 2004, said Air Time drew on the experience gained along the way and marked an evolution in experimental performance.
"We have also been mining our experimental theatre work into objects and everyday materials, which is not so out there for street-style artists like BMXers, skaters, parkourists and dancers, who often challenge themselves with found materials to build up new obstacles to run, jump, and soar over," they said.
Merrigong's acting artistic director Leland Kean said Merrigong was thrilled to bring the show to Wollongong and promised that the town hall would be transformed into a performance space unlike anything Merrigong audiences had seen before.
"Branch Nebula have an amazing history of creating work that challenges both the audience and form, incorporating some of Australia's most talented extreme sport artists with their unique and breathtaking style of performance," Kean said.
Details: Air Time by Branch Nebula, Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium, April 20-22, various times. Ticket prices vary. Book here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
