Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Mind-blowing Air Time show combining BMX, skate, dance and parkour comes to Wollongong Town Hall

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What do you get when you combine BMX biking, skating, dancing and parkour? A stunning new 'street culture' style show that is set to blow the minds of audience members when it comes to Wollongong Town Hall this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.