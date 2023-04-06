When Sandeep Singh Mann first came to Wollongong as an international student in 2016, he spent his first nights at the Charles Hotel in Fairy Meadow.
Across the road, only the year before Jo and Graeme McLuskey had opened their cafe, The Broken Drum.
Now, seven years later, the McLuskeys are handing over the keys to their cafe to Mr Mann after becoming an integral part of the community that has sprung up along Daisy Street.
Coming back the day after handing over the keys, Mrs McLuskey is welcomed by regulars, who shake her hand and tell her how their day is going. But it wasn't always this way.
Having met in the UK working in hospitality, the McLuskeys moved to Sydney where Jo pursued a career in fashion while Graeme worked in mechanics.
Moving to Wollongong eight years ago with two young children, the couple didn't know anyone, and decided to try out their dream of opening a cafe.
"Why don't we try it out and see what happens?' And then, it happened," Jo said.
"It was this little pink knitting shop eight years ago and now it's this."
Over the years, a small community of independent stores sprung up around them, with Harley and Johns Seafood and Hello Petal Flowers on either side. As the cafe at the centre of it all, the McLuskeys have found themselves at the heart of the community.
"Our two girls when we started were one and three and now they're 11 and nine," Jo said. "They've grown up here, which is lovely."
Both Jo and Graeme worked in the business, and being a couple allowed them to swap days to be behind the coffee machine or do the school drop offs. During COVID, the cafe reduced its hours to close at 12, giving the family the afternoons together.
But after eight years the time has come for the family to start on their next adventure, and earlier this year listed the business for sale.
The couple were introduced to Mr Mann, who owns Ruh Cafe in Wollongong, through their shared coffee sales representatives, as both cafes run Campos beans through their La Marzocco espresso machines. Getting to know Mr Mann, the McLuskeys felt they had found the right person to hand their shop over to.
"He's a lovely guy and has similar views on coffee," Jo said.
Since opening Ruh in Wollongong Central in late 2021, Mr Mann said he's gotten to know many Broken Drum regulars who stop by for a coffee when doing their shopping.
While Mr Mann plans to align the branding across both outlets, he is keeping the Fairy Meadow outlet focused on coffee and a simple menu that can be whipped up without a commercial kitchen. Staff are also remaining with the new operator.
"We're doing a bit of work behind the bar with new equipment coming in to help that workflow and be a bit more efficient so that we can spend more time interacting with customers," he said.
Coming back to where it all started for Mr Mann, he said he's keen to be part of the community that first welcomed him to Australia.
"Everyone knows each other it's very tight knit," he said.
As for the McLuskeys, Graeme is intent on remaining in the coffee world but a bit more behind the scenes, while Jo is starting a horticulture course, but first, there's travelling to do.
"I just came from Flight Centre, Graeme's Scottish so we've go to go see his family and take some time," Jo said.
And for anyone who might keen on following their own dream to start a cafe, Jo has some advice.
"Just do it."
