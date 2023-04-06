Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong to host Australia-first domestic violence conference focused on healing

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
April 6 2023
Anti-violence activist Tarang Chawla, former Australian of the Year and campaigner Rosie Batty, and Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner Micaela Cronin will attend the conference. Clockwise from top left, pictures by Adam McLean, Rob Gunstone and supplied.
Wollongong will host Australia's first conference looking at ways to help victim-survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence heal from their trauma.

