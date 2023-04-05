Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Sensitive Content

New study suggests 62 per cent of people have experienced abuse, neglect as a child

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Advocate Lula Dembele says governments need to invest more in ending violence against children as a new study suggests over 62 per cent of people have experienced neglect or abuse as a child.
Advocate Lula Dembele says governments need to invest more in ending violence against children as a new study suggests over 62 per cent of people have experienced neglect or abuse as a child.

New figures which suggest over 62 per cent of Australians have experienced abuse or neglect as a child should push governments to invest heavily in ending such violence, an advocate says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.