Stuart Park to be home to new all abilities playground

An all abilities playground including a trampoline, carousel and sensory garden is planned for Stuart Park.
The park will be located in the grassed area immediately southwest of The Lagoon restaurant parking area.
Wollongong City Council has called for construction tenders to build the park, which will also include a rocky climbing area, stone stairways, raised platforms and walkways with wheelchair access and suitable pathways to allow people to get to the site.
"The project concept is seeded by an identified need for play areas for those with intellectual impairment who have grown to an age and size making their participation in a conventional playground challenging and sometimes problematic for small children and their parents/guardians," tender documents stated.
The documents also stated the two existing accessible parking spaces at The Lagoon car park are not of the appropriate size and should be combined into a single space.
There is also a plan to create several accessible parking bays on Squires Way, close to the planned pathway that will lead to the new play area.
The report noted a "speed reduction system/device" would need to be put in place along Squires Way to reduce the risk posed by speeding cyclists.
"A specially dedicated playground for people with a disability will have people who can't see an approaching bicycle, others who won't hear a bicycle bell and those who are unable to comprehend the approaching danger," the report stated.
During construction the successful tender will be required to create a haulage road between the site and the Skydive the Beach car park.
"The contractor is responsible for managing all aspects of the construction site, including high volume pedestrian and vehicular areas such as access roads, the Lagoon Restaurant and existing car parks, which are located adjacent to the site," tender documents stated.
"Access to these facilities must remain open to the public at all times for the duration of the project."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.