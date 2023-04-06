Illawarra Mercury
Millions of city council dollars to go into building West Dapto

Updated April 6 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 3:19pm
Rates paid by West Dapto residents will be earmarked by Wollongong City Council for future infrastructure projects in the area.
Wollongong City Council will spend almost $30 million on the growing West Dapto area over the next three years, according to its draft infrastructure delivery program.

