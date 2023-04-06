A 21-year-old man accused of assaulting and attempting to rob one of the Illawarra's most prominent union leaders remains behind bars.
Joshua Marskell's matter was briefly mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Court papers revealed the South Coast Labour Council secretary, Arthur Rorris, is the alleged victim.
Marskell is yet to enter a formal plea to one count of aggravated assault with intent to rob and or deprive a person of their liberty.
Police will allege the incident happened at the SCLC office near Wollongong Station about 9.45am on February 1 this year.
Marskell has been refused bail over the alleged attack and an apprehended violence order has since been put in place to protect Mr Rorris.
It is understood the alleged incident was not politically motivated. The matter will return to court next month.
The Mercury contacted Mr Rorris however he declined to comment.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.