Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tammie Peters confesses to successive attacks on innocent strangers in Wollongong CBD

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:15am, first published April 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammie Peters leaving court on a previous occasion. Picture by ACM.
Tammie Peters leaving court on a previous occasion. Picture by ACM.

A Unanderra mother-of-six has confessed to a string of attacks against innocent strangers in the Wollongong CBD earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.