Deng Lual jailed for violent Boxing Day home invasion at Lake Heights

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Deng Lual was jailed for the Lake Heights home invasion on Tuesday. Picture from Facebook.
A Wollongong man who injured another during a violent Lake Heights home invasion the day after his son was born will spend more than two years behind bars.

