'Sinister, callous and disgraceful': Child sex offender Dale Whiteman loses court appeal

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 12:00pm
Convicted child sex offender Dale Whiteman, who used social media to groom teens, has failed in his bid to reduce his jail sentence.
Convicted child sex offender Dale Whiteman, who preyed on girls as young as 11, has had his appeal against his 16-year jail sentence rejected by the Supreme Court.

