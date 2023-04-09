Dining venues in Shell Cove are set for a shake-up and a long-awaited "high-end" venue is getting closer to fruition, after COVID put off potential operators.
The Waterfront Tavern was the first of the dining venues to open in late 2021 as part of the Waterfront at Shell Cove.
The Tavern, along with dining venues along the boardwalk, were sold by developer Frasers Property to hospitality operator Balmoral Hospitality Group.
Balmoral Group now owns the Tavern, as well as venues Georgia Rose, the Salty Squid and the soon to open Donut Jam.
While residents were largely positive about the Tavern, the other venues did not draw the same praise.
Flinders resident Kelly Bennett said she was excited when the upmarket fish and chips restaurant opened.
"It started off as a brilliant concept and when it opened the food was great, you could go down there and have a beautiful fresh lobster roll with a glass of wine," she said.
Shell Cove resident Christopher Maude said the options on offer so far had not lived up to the original promise of the area.
"When I bought back in 2020 we were told to expect the marina to bring new and exciting dining options," he said. "Venues that would attract good chefs and 'the place to be.'"
Andrew Denmeade, who leads Balmoral Hospitality Group, said the Salty Squid had two operators since opening, and a new operator would be taking on the restaurant soon "to hopefully bring it to its full potential".
Mr Denmeade said COVID and the availability of staff had limited the uptake of venues in the precinct by operators, but that the company was close to securing a tenant in the last available shopfront.
"The management of the dining precinct at Shell Cove Marina have a long-term plan in place to ensure that the highest-quality dining experience available is achieved," he said.
"At this time there is only one shop vacant, and although there have been other offers, we are looking for a unique 'high end' offering."
For the past six weeks, David Bues has been working the pans at Georgia Rose. Mr Bues won chef of the year at the Australian Hotels Association NSW 2018 awards when he worked at south-western Sydney pub The Crossroads Hotel.
Steve Davidson, a food safety consultant and certifier of 40 years now living in Shell Cove, said he was already seeing a difference.
"Georgia Rose, that's improved from what it was originally," he said.
Residents' gripes come as attention turns to the security of the precinct, after anti-social behaviour was reported to police. Police are conducting additional patrols this long weekend.
Ms Bennett said she hoped that the precinct could be turned around.
"There's a great community atmosphere and it's nice to go down there and eat," she said. "People want to use the space and I want to use the space."
