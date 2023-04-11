Rehearsals are well under way for a musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, which opens in Sydney next month.
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Australia for the first time since its world premiere in London's West End in 2018.
The Australian production is produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG Dainty in collaboration with the legendary singing superstar herself, and comes to Theatre Royal Sydney in May.
The preview season starts Thursday, May 4, ahead of the Australian premiere on Thursday, May 18, with tickets on sale now.
The musical tells the story of one of the most celebrated female performers of our time, and the amazing career comeback that saw her defy the bounds of age, gender and race to become the global queen of rock 'n' roll.
It is also a celebration of resilience and triumph over adversity.
In announcing the Australian production, Turner said she was excited that the show would be coming to Sydney.
"Australia has always shared abundant love with me, going back to my early concerts in the late '70s through the uplifting partnership with the National Rugby League," she said.
"It is very special for me that we will be reunited.
"The joy, passion and message of resilience in my musical is as important now as ever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me with open arms once again."
The Australian production will see the role of Tina Turner played by Ruva Ngwenya, who previously starred as Shenzi in the 2013 production of The Lion King, and appeared in We Will Rock You, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ragtime and last year's Moulin Rouge The Musical.
The role of Ike Turner will be played by Australian performer Tim Omaji, who had a string of hits a decade ago under his stage name Timomatic after first finding fame as a dancer.
He previously played Toulouse-Lautrec in the original Australian production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and played the lead role of Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical.
Details: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Theatre Royal Sydney, preview shows from Thursday, May 4. Season starts Thursday, May 18. Tickets here.
