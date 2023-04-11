Illawarra Mercury
Simply the Best: New musical inspired by life of Tina Turner is coming to Theatre Royal Sydney in May

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Simply the best: Global superstar Tina Turner is excited that a musical inspired by her life is coming to Sydney. Picture: Supplied
Rehearsals are well under way for a musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, which opens in Sydney next month.

