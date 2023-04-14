Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour Suns hoping to rise to next level in 2023 AFL South Coast competition

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 14 2023 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shellharbour Suns are aiming to seal a finals berth in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr
The Shellharbour Suns are aiming to seal a finals berth in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

They got mighty close in 2022, but the Shellharbour Suns are hoping to break through for that elusive finals appearance this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.