Shellharbour star Michelle Heyman named Canberra United's player of the year

By Joshua Bartlett
April 17 2023 - 9:55am
Shellharbour's Michelle Heyman. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM
Michelle Heyman has kept herself in the hunt for a late Women's World Cup call-up, after the evergreen striker picked up Canberra United's top gong for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season.

