Michelle Heyman has kept herself in the hunt for a late Women's World Cup call-up, after the evergreen striker picked up Canberra United's top gong for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season.
The Shellharbour talent, 34, scored 12 goals in 18 games this campaign on her way to claiming United's player of the year award on Friday night. It is ideal timing for Heyman - who is the league's all-time leading goalscorer - ahead of Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson naming his final squad for the Cup, which gets under way in Australia and New Zealand this July.
While Heyman secured United's highest honour, Grace Maher was named players' player; Sasha Grove received the supporters' player of the year award; Holly Murray received the rising star gong; and Rebecca Taylor was named volunteer of the year.
The awards night came after Canberra just fell short of playing finals this season, finishing their regular campaign in fifth position.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
