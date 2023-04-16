Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves clean sheet the main positive in Sydney United stalemate

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott could not get on the scoresheet. Picture by Anna Warr
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott could not get on the scoresheet. Picture by Anna Warr

They did not get the win in the end in front of home fans at Albert Butler but the Wolves ended their two match losing streak with a 0-0 draw against league powerhouses Sydney United.

