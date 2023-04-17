It was a tough, tight affair, but the Wollongong Wolves would have taken plenty from Sunday's 0-0 stalemate with Sydney United.
In fact, I'm hoping it can be a turning point in the side's 2023 campaign.
After the Wolves' recent results, it was always going to be a big test at Albert Butler against United, who are one of the stronger teams in the NSW Men's National Premier League. They are also probably one of the better attacking sides, so I think coming away with a clean sheet will be a big confidence booster for the team and head coach David Carney.
It was a tight game and we probably had some opportunities to win it. And if any team was going to win it, we probably did look like it. But, like Carney said post-game, a clean sheet was the biggest positive to come from the match.
The Wolves had shipped some sloppy goals late in recent games, and they really could have picked up a couple of more results in that time. But a clean sheet is always a positive sign, especially against a strong team.
It also gives them a platform to build on, moving forward. It's obviously a young squad and they've played some very good football without getting some results recently, so it's definitely something we can build on.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.