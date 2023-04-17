Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Austinmer Uniting Church celebrates its 101st anniversary

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery was a guest speaker at the centenary celebrations at Austinmer Uniting Church. Pictures by Anna Warr.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery was a guest speaker at the centenary celebrations at Austinmer Uniting Church. Pictures by Anna Warr.

A hundred years on, the acoustics in Austinmer Uniting Church still ring true.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.