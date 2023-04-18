It remains unclear what the future for the site hold, but subsequent owner Quality Green Group took a significant windfall in the sale, having purchased the land for just under $4 million in 2010 from Sebvell Pty Ltd, a company controlled by disgraced former developer Frank Vellar who was found guilty in 2011 of lying to the Independent Commission Against Corruption during its probe into the sex-for-developments scandal in 2007-08.