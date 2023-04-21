Recap-preview-review-precap
Here we go - just as Wollongong's Great Blonde Hope Olivia seemed to have her hands wrapped all around hapless farmer Matt, along comes a twist.
Yes, the dating show which says it is about genuine love is now bringing in a stack of new ladies - called 'intruders' - to upset the apple farmer's cart and the haystack and the seed drill and the rest.
How does an intruder get into a farm?
In-tru-der busted gate.
What will it mean for Our Olivia and her plans for Matt? Will she have to change up a gear and take the show past PG?
Unless you've been living under a traditional Australian portable sleeping unit for the past few days, this is where we recap the recent episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, loyally following the beaut ladies from Wollongong who are vying for a shot at the hand of various farmers.
The hand in marriage, that is, not the spud-looking series of digits at the end of a farmer's arm. Yes we even recap the jokes here.
We will recap, yes we will, and we will do this until there are none left, and we're already down from three to two, and then from three to ... you guessed it, O.
Olivia has been firming as the favourite to win the hand of Farmer Matt because quite simply she's the only one doing anything and she's been doing a fair bit of it with the poor guy who's probably a virgin and doesn't look much more experienced at farming.
How will she fight off the coming hordes? What would a farmer do when faced with a threat?
Think, Olivia. If they were cane beetles, you could introduce a deadly toad to breed quickly and wipe them all out. Then you and Matt can farm toads happily every after.
A foot and mouth pandemic? Set up an isolation tent, and cull the infected ones one by one dumping the carcasses in a large pit to burn.
If they were locusts? Burn them. Or lots and lots of prayer.
If it was bankers coming for the farm? Put up the barricades and prepare for battle. So that's what she does. Prepare the big ... ahem ... guns.
On a certain social media channel Matt and Olivia have drawn comparisons to James Blunt and Cameron Diaz, which shows how useful that social sewer is. Then it was Sophie Monk and even Anna Nicole Smith ... blondes all look the same to these racists.
Just in case the producers get their way and Olivia can't handle the competition, let's go back over the highlights of her pursuit of the "cattle and sheep" farmer from Queensland. We hope it's not over; she's definitely among the top few ambassadors Wollongong has sent up to RealityTVland.
Their first speed date went well enough. Matt didn't kick her off the show after five minutes and instead invited her to stay at the farm for a few weeks.
But Olivia then said she had been hoping for some chemistry, the poor girl thought she was auditioning for Beauty and the Geek.
The closest Matt came to chemistry is the other end of a sheep insemination gun, but Olivia has something a little more intimate in mind. Matt showed his depth there by following up a "stunning" comment with talk of her "personality". Olivia was wearing a revealing electric blue dress that left no chest features to the imagination.
Look forward to hearing the word "personality" some more as Matt tries to show he's not just a pushover who goes for any girl who snogs him. The family farm may be at stake here.
There has been a fair bit of snogging we must note. Last episode Olivia pulled out all the moves. First the little note slipped under the door, then the baby talk, followed by the I'm-cold-put-your-jacket-around-me move, a bunch of snogging and then the need for reassurance.
They had a solo date to the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory where they got seriously sensual with the brown stuff and then did some more snogging.
And there we are.
Is it enough? Will Matt be so emboldened by this first girlfriend that he'll now strut around like the Mac Daddy, thinking he can have any one of them for a chat and a smooch whenever he wants?
Possibly: it's the precise concept of the show, but has Mr Nice Guy realised that yet?
Or does he have eyes only for Olivia's ... smile, and will they go off babytalking together all the way to the toad farm ever after?
Farmer Wants a Wife screens on Seven at 7pm Sunday and streams on 7Plus.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
