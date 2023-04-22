A woman has died after a motorcycle crash at the Mount Kembla motocross track.
Emergency services were called to the Kembla Heights motocross track at 3pm yesterday after reports of a crash.
Police and paramedics were told two motocross riders had collided.
Paramedics immediately began treating a 50-year-old woman at the scene, however she could not be revived.
A 23-year-old man was also treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital after suffering a shoulder injury.
Police and officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command established a crime scene and conducted forensic examinations.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
The Mount Kembla motocross complex is closed until further notice as police conduct their investigations.
