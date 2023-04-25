Thousands of people gathered to commemorate the fallen at Anzac Day services across the Illawarra on Tuesday.
Mercury photographers Robert Peet, Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean captured the events at Wollongong, Austinmer, Shellharbour, Kiama and Gerroa.
From pipes, bugles and drums to plane flyovers, wetsuits and surfboards, take a look through their lens in the gallery below to see how we marked the special day.
Click here for all the photos from the Wollongong march, led for the first time by Vietnam veterans.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.