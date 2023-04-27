Coniston have bolstered their goalkeeping stocks for the remainder of the 2023 season after signing experienced campaigner and club junior, Tomislav Arcaba.
The 37-year old is a former Australian U-20 international who began his career at Coniston. From there, he has played at the Wolves, before going overseas to play professionally in Ireland, Romania and Serbia.
The announcement was made via Coniston's social media on Thursday.
"I have been very fortunate to have played the game I love professionally for most of my life," Arcaba said in a statement.
"My journey began at McKinnon Park, and Coniston FC were the first senior club to give me an opportunity. I have always appreciated my time with 'Cono' and now feels like the right time to come back and support my club."
Coach Rob Jonovski added that the signing of Arcaba would bring in a new level of professionalism.
"Tommy is an highly regarded player who has played at a level most of us would only dream about. His presence will bring a new level of professionalism to Coniston, and provide us great strength in our defence," Jonovski added.
The side still sit in the finals spots in fifth and take on Port Kembla away in their next fixture (May 7).
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
