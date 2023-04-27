Illawarra Mercury
Tomislav Arcaba goes back to his roots after signing with Coniston in the Illawarra Premier League

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Former Jets player Tomislav Arcaba will play for Coniston in 2023. Picture by Jonathon Carroll
Former Jets player Tomislav Arcaba will play for Coniston in 2023. Picture by Jonathon Carroll

Coniston have bolstered their goalkeeping stocks for the remainder of the 2023 season after signing experienced campaigner and club junior, Tomislav Arcaba.

