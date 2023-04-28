Illawarra Mercury
Matt Thistlethewaite says all options on the table for sub base

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:46pm
Matt Thistlethwaite told Illawarra leaders that no decision has been made on a submarine base, or will be made any time soon. Picture by Adam McLean
The Labor government will not be beholden to the three city shortlist developed by the Morrison government which put Port Kembla at the front of race to be the location for a future east coast base for AUKUS, nuclear powered submarines.

