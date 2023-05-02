The family of missing rock fisherman Michael Bui have gathered at Kiama as they desperately hope he will be found after being swept off rocks overnight.
The Campbelltown man was fishing when he was washed off rocks near the Kiama Blowhole just after 6.45pm on Tuesday.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said Mr Bui was not wearing a lifejacket.
"He was witnessed going in by his mate and he was calling out for help," Insp Massey said.
Family member Tan Tran, who rushed to Kiama to watch the search operations unfold, said Mr Bui was an experienced fisherman.
"He's been fishing for a long time, he's been here for 40 years. I don't know what happened," he said.
NSW Police Chief Inspector Darren Brown said Mr Bui was seen in the water for 10 to 15 minutes after he was initially washed in.
"The conditions are heavy or rough, and quite dangerous," he said.
Mr Massey said rescue crews are conducting parallel line searches of the area, from Bombo Headland to Black Rock in the south.
"Once they do a run a they will move half-a-mile east and run the same pattern," he said.
"Our crews will gradually move further east with each leg until they've covered off a 40 square nautical mile area," Mr Massey said.
Chief Insp Brown urged other rock fishers to always wear a lifejacket and to monitor conditions.
"If it's too rough or dangerous, don't go fishing," he said.
More to come.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
