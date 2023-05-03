Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Port Kembla teen Kalan McPhee pleads guilty to Berkeley tobacconist break-in after falling from roof

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:04am, first published 8:30am
Kalan McPhee was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture from Facebook.
A teen certainly hasn't missed his calling for the secret service, after he fell from the roof of a Berkeley tobacconist and sustained head injuries during a botched Mission Impossible-style break-in.

