A man was left with serious burns after his "friend" doused him in petrol, set him alight and left him stranded at a Saddelback Mountain property.
Quintin Nydegger, 43, faced Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to throwing an explosive with intent to maim or cause grievous bodily harm.
Nydegger invited his 52-year-old friend - who he has known for 20 years - to his rural Fountaindale Rd property on June 18, suggesting the pair should rekindle their "broken down" friendship.
The Wollongong man agreed to stay the night and Nydegger picked him up from the Kiama Train Station about 3.30pm.
The pair arrived at Nydegger's property and parked next to the house. In a shock act of betrayal, Nydegger got out of the car as the victim retrieved his bags and grabbed a bottle of petrol sitting near the verandah.
Nydegger then doused the victim's head, face and chest in the chemical before setting him alight, completely engulfing him in flames.
The cowardly crim immediately fled the property in another car, while the man screamed: "What have you done? What have I done? Why?"
The victim ran around the property attempting to find water but was unable to get inside the house.
About 4.15pm, Nydegger stopped at his driveway and contacted triple-0 to report that a man had been burnt at a property, before he drove off to Jamberoo.
Meanwhile the victim managed to walk one kilometre and flag down a passing motorcyclist, who called triple-0.
Paramedics arrived to find the victim in severe distress. They immediately administered pain relief and he was airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital for emergency burns treatment.
The man underwent three skin graft surgeries and suffered burns to 11 per cent of his body, including on his hands, face, neck, thigh and chest.
The following day, Nydegger returned home and agreed to attend the police station to be interviewed as a suspect.
Nydegger was arrested after making admissions to throwing petrol at the victim.
In court, Nydegger appeared on screen wearing prison greens while defence lawyer Alice Fisher confirmed his guilty plea.
He will appear before Wollongong District Court on May 26 where he will receive his date for sentence.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
