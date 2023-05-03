Too much taco is never enough in Wollongong, where Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez is planning to open a fourth outlet for the region.
Just three months after the last opening at Fairy Meadow created bedlam with the offer of $5 burritos, recruitment is on for the new venue on the Princes Hwy at Unanderra.
Serving the populous areas of Figtree and Dapto, the new restaurant is looking to hire 60 staff members for the opening in about a month.
It will add to a full fast food strip in Unanderra - just 350m from the new McDonald's franchise where work started in March, and less than 100 metres from the KFC already in the suburb.
For franchisee Paul O'Neill, who also has the Guzman y Gomez franchises at Shellharbour, Fairy Meadow and Wollongong Central, it's full speed ahead for the latest expansion.
He said the company was hiring for its other operations as well as for Unanderra.
"We are experiencing huge growth as the local community really loves our real and lean fast food,"" he said.
"To support this love people have for our restaurants though, we're on the lookout for looking for 60 crew to join GYG Unanderra and dozens of others across the Illawarra GYGs as well."
A fifth Guzman y Gomez outlet is proposed for a site on King St in Warrawong.
