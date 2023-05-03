Figtree man admits to raping sex worker after BDSM request

A man has admitted to raping a sex worker after he requested BDSM services, later apologising in a text message for taking a condom off without her knowledge.
Adrian Perez, 21, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent stemming from the evening of April 28 last year.
Tendered agreed facts stated Perez booked a full-service session with an Illawarra sex worker, with the agreed arrangement involving the victim to be restrained while being blindfolded.
The woman stated all services must be agreed upon by her prior to any activity, and Perez acknowledged via text message that using a condom was non-negotiable part of the service.
Perez arrived at the location about 5.30pm and engaged in some "light spanking", with the activities stopping briefly as the victim put the blindfold on.
The victim heard Perez rip the condom packet open but realised afterwards he had taken the condom off without her consent - an act commonly known as "stealthing" a victim.
She then texted him the next day calling him out for the act.
Perez initially denied what was put to him, however later texted back "yes your (sic) right ... I actually am so sorry like seriously. I really am sorry".
"I own it," he said.
The victim reported the incident to police on April 29 and was referred to hospital for a sexual assault investigation kit, with Perez detected on a vaginal swab.
Officers contacted Perez on September 13 and he was later arrested at Lake Illawarra police station.
In court, defence lawyer Harry Lollback confirmed his client's guilty plea.
A sentencing assessment report was ordered to examine the circumstances surrounding Perez's offending.
He was committed to Wollongong District Court on June 2 where he will receive his date for sentence.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
