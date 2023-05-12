Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Business

ACM Connect Plus coming to Illawarra businesses

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACM Illawarra team. L-R - Danica Stajic, Gina Stanwell, Dejana Ristic, Josh Yeo and Rebecca Pincham. Front - Vanessa May. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The ACM Illawarra team. L-R - Danica Stajic, Gina Stanwell, Dejana Ristic, Josh Yeo and Rebecca Pincham. Front - Vanessa May. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra businesses will be able to have the opportunity to get hands on with some of the latest digital marketing tools to connect with local audiences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.