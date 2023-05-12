Illawarra businesses will be able to have the opportunity to get hands on with some of the latest digital marketing tools to connect with local audiences.
The publisher of the Illawarra Mercury, Australian Community Media is holding a series of roadshows of the company's sector-leading digital engagement technology, including in the Illawarra next week.
ACM Connect Plus gives local businesses the chance to see first hand how ACM brands can engage with a targeted local community while giving businesses insights into how to reach their target market and grow their business with more customers than ever before.
Behind the scenes, ACM has been developing a range of digital marketing tools that can deliver more relevant, targeted and engaging local solutions for businesses in the Illawarra.
These tools will be on display along with experts on hand to guide business owners, managers and marketers through the process.
Each event will feature tailored packages designed to meet the specific requirements of each business, adding significant added value. The solution-based approach ensures attendees get the most out of their investment and see a measurable impact on their bottom line.
Session times are: 9:30am, 11:00am, 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:30pm, and 5:00pm.
Attendees will be able to customise their schedules to attend the sessions that align with their interests and priorities.
In addition, ACM is offering a grand prize travel voucher worth $7,000 to one lucky attendee. This incredible prize will give the winner the opportunity to explore a new destination, experience new cultures, and create unforgettable memories.
To learn more about ACM Connect Plus 2023 and register for the event in your city, please visit www.acmrsvp.com.au/register_illawarra.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.