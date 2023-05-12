A Jervis Bay tourism operator has described the "magical" experience of seeing three iconic blue gropers in one paddling expedition.
Sea Kayak Jervis Bay owner Dane Hallinan loves his job because it allows him to be out enjoying the beautiful nature of the south coast. He said he often had "special interactions with wildlife" however a recent tour set a new benchmark for him.
He saw three blue gropers in one expedition while kayaking off the coastline in Booderee National Park.
"People will often see blue gropers when they're snorkelling," Mr Hallinan said.
"We occasionally spot one on a kayak trip.
"However on this day the vis[ability] was so good and we saw three.
"It's a record day for me."
Blue gropers are known for their brazen curiosity and will often interact with swimmers and divers.
Mr Hallinan's experience comes after environmentalists and nature lovers were outraged when a Sydney fisherman killed a groper at Hungry Point, Cronulla not realising the species are protected in NSW.
Mr Hallinan said they were one of the most well-known and easily identifiable fish and this made them popular among visitors and locals.
"People have a soft spot for them," he said.
"They are the brightest blue you can imagine - an incredible cobalt."
Mr Hallinan said the rarity of seeing something like blue gropers - yet alone three in one day - made him so excited.
"The fact I only rarely see them from the kayak means I get so pumped," he said.
"It's all the more special."
The participants on the tour all fed off Mr Hallinan's excitement, and were entertained by his knowledge of the wildlife.
"They're all born female and when there's not enough males or the male goes missing, the largest female will become male," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
