It was his goal to make the Global Games once more and young para-athlete Jarred Dyer has achieved his aim, but now he is looking to make his mark in France next week.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport swimmer will head to Vichy looking to put his best performance forward against the best in the world in his division.
Despite not being his first time donning the green and gold, Dyer said it does not get any less satisfying.
"I'm really excited to be representing Australia," he told the Mercury.
"[My goals are] to focus on my times and also see if I can make the Paralympics next year which has been a goal of mine for about five years," the 22-year-old said.
Dyer said he has always loved swimming as a sport due to his love of the water. Ever since he found his passion, he has been committed to competing at the highest level by training around 10 times per week.
Despite his passion for swimming, Dyer added he was excited to be heading overseas for the first time.
"I'm looking forward to trying the different foods and it's exciting heading to another country."
Should all go well for Dyer at the Global Games, it certainly will not be his last trip overseas.
The Global Games is a multi sport competition for elite sportspeople with an intellectual impairment. The sixth edition of the event will be held between June 4-10.
Thousands of athletes from Europe, America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania will perform across ten main sports: athletics, swimming, table tennis, rowing, basketball, futsal, tennis, taekwondo, and cycling.
It is specifically designed to be conducted every four years, in the preceding year to the Paralympics.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in order to fund the cost of Dyer's trip. The link for donations can be found here.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
