Shifting Moses Suli back to left centre was one of the changes interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr made in St George Illawarra's last-start win over the Roosters.
This allowed Carr to bring Zac Lomax back into the team after three weeks on the sidelines, with the centre kicking the winning conversion after the siren to hand the rookie coach his first NRL victory.
Looking ahead to Thursday night's clash away to the Dolphins, Suli said he had no problems with the coach's decision.
"I don't mind. I'll play either side. I'll put the team first and do whatever the team needs," he said.
"I'm happy to do that. l'll be happy to do that. I don't mind what side I play."
Suli added the messaging from Carr was similar to that Anthony Griffin used to deliver.
"It was the same mindset, same focus, keep it simple and have a dig and hopefully get the win.
"We did that and we got the win."
Suli said the Dragons focus now was on hopefully stringing more wins to make it easier for the club come finals time.
He conceded it was a relief to down the Roosters but it was important St George Illawarra kicked on and strung together more wins.
"It's going to be a tough one this week. I'm pretty sure our game plan will be pretty simple again, just complete our sets, kick into corners and go out and try and win," Suli said.
The Dragons centre added he was happy to see the passion Ryan Carr showed after the Roosters win.
"I'm happy for him," he said. "We just wanted to win. I'm pretty sure we showed that on the weekend.
"We all had a dig and at the end of the day, we got the win. It's up to us now to string more wins, starting with the Dolphins."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
