Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

RDA Illawarra hosts information session as it tries to attract skilled migrants to region

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashfaq Ahmed Sadman moved to Australia at 18 to study and has since settled in Wollongong, where he works as a mechanical engineer. Picture supplied.
Ashfaq Ahmed Sadman moved to Australia at 18 to study and has since settled in Wollongong, where he works as a mechanical engineer. Picture supplied.

Ashfaq Ahmed Sadman moved to Australia in 2018 to study mechanical engineering at the University of Technology Sydney, drawn by its reputation, but fell in love with Wollongong, its beaches and its panoramic views.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.