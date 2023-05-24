Ashfaq Ahmed Sadman moved to Australia in 2018 to study mechanical engineering at the University of Technology Sydney, drawn by its reputation, but fell in love with Wollongong, its beaches and its panoramic views.
With stellar academic results, he got a scholarship at the University of Wollongong and transferred there in 2021 to finish his degree.
Mr Sadman now works as a graduate mechanical engineer at BlueScope and lives in Keiraville.
Regional Development Australia Illawarra hopes to attract more skilled migrants like Mr Sadman to the Illawarra to help bring numerous and significant projects in the pipeline - such as the $400 million WIN Grand development, BlueScope's blast furnace reline and the Port Kembla hydrogen hub - to fruition.
"Skilled migration is important to ensure the Illawarra's economy continues to thrive as it prepares to deliver large-scale construction and infrastructure development projects," RDA Illawarra chief executive officer Debra Murphy said.
Ms Murphy said skilled migration had a role to play from the planning to the execution of these projects.
The organisation hosted an online session on Wednesday afternoon for prospective migrants to give them information and tips on the Illawarra, employment opportunities, housing, education, and services and supports available to them.
RDA Illawarra administers 494 visas (skilled employer sponsored regional - provisional), and 491 visas (skilled work regional - provisional).
While he has been in the country for five years, Mr Sadman attended the information session because he wanted to know what was available to those on the 491 visa, having applied for this visa himself.
Mr Sadman wants to live in Australia for the rest of his life and recommends the Illawarra to others overseas who are considering making the move down under.
"The natural beauty of the area is just unparalleled," he said.
He listed its proximity to Sydney, job opportunities and cultural diversity as other selling points.
Plus, the region also boasts Kiama - recently named Australia's best small town.
Mr Sadman said there were various international communities who would help new arrivals.
"Welcome to the Illawarra, you will love it," he said.
RDA Illawarra has previously estimated that 40 per cent of the Illawarra's future population growth will come from overseas.
However, Ms Murphy acknowledged there were challenges, such as the shortage of housing and a rental vacancy rate below 1 per cent, and said there needed to be greater supply of affordable housing for migrants.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
