The expansion of Boral's Dunmore hard rock quarry could be a test case for the newly elected Labor governments in Macquarie Street and Canberra, with submissions from Illawarra environmental groups arguing current laws do not go far enough in protecting critically endangered vegetation.
Boral is proposing to increase the size of its Dunmore hard rock quarry by 7.8 hectares and extend the life of the pit to 2043.
The plans will turn 7.65 hectares of endangered native vegetation into quarrying land.
The area supports one of the few remaining parcels of Illawarra Zieria, an endangered shrub only found between Wollongong and Nowra.
Boral is proposing to grow the plant from seed at an expanded nearby habitat corridor, something that president of the Illawarra bird club Ralph Stadus said was woefully inadequate.
"The whole concept of offsets, frankly, is mostly bulls---," he said.
"[Offsets] either already exists as mature forest, in which case it's already being used by animals and its part of our environment, or it's being planted from new, and that's great, but it won't replace the existing thing for maybe two or three decades."
Mr Stadus said current environment laws did not go far enough in protecting the Minnamurra River, which was impacted by discharge from Boral's sandmine that flowed in from Rocklow Creek.
Secretary of the Gerroa Environmental Protection Society Howard Jones said with new environment ministers at the state and federal level, this was a chance for them to prove their mettle.
"We've got Penny Sharpe as the new [NSW] environment minister, we think that she should be given a chance, and Tanya Plibersek, we believe that her intentions are good, the real test will be, what they value most," he said.
"These are tests of those ministers."
In its proposal, Boral notes that latite, which is mined at Dunmore, is critical for major infrastructure projects in the Illawarra and greater Sydney, and that the expansion would enable further deposits of this material to be exploited.
"Environmental impacts, such as noise, air and water quality, are managed in line with the site's existing approved management plans, existing development consents and compliance monitoring," a Boral spokesperson said. "We take seriously our obligation to minimise environment impact and rehabilitate natural resources to the highest possible standard."
The Boral proposal is currently in the planning process at the NSW government level, as Boral prepares responses to submissions received during the exhibition period.
Both Mr Stadus and Mr Jones sent in submissions opposing the quarry's expansion.
A submission from Shellharbour Council queries the use of offset credits, noting there is "a real risk that these credits may never be created", and requests that Boral establish a stewardship site within their land for the Illawarra Zieria and other species impacted.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward has called for the NSW environment minister to intervene in the process.
"We're lucky to be living in one of the most pristine places in Australia, if not the world, which is why I'll always fight for sensible decision making when it comes to protecting the environment and our community," he said.
Mr Ward has placed a series of questions on notice regarding the quarry proposal.
On Friday, planning minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully said the proposal should follow the proper planning process, and took a swipe at his southern colleague.
"The planning processes are quite straightforward, and they should be seen through," he said.
"The Member for Kiama is the Lee Majors, the stunt man of NSW politics at the moment."
