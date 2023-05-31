A tricky test awaits the South Coast Flame as they aim to keep their dream Sapphire Cup run alive on Wednesday night.
The Flame will travel north to face strong NPL NSW Women's outfit Sydney University in a must-win clash. They are one of two Illawarra sides left in the state-wide Cup alongside Football South Coast club Woonona, who are the sole grassroots team remaining in the competition.
The Sharks will also be confronted by a stern test on Wednesday night, with the side travelling away to take on the Gladesville Ravens, who compete in both the North West Sydney and NPL NSW leagues.
The Sapphire Cup is Football NSW's inaugural women's knockout competition and is now down to the final 16 teams in 2023.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
