Police investigation after patient found dead at South Coast Private

By Newsroom
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
Staff greet police arriving at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

A police investigation is underway after a 27-year-old woman died of a suspected cardiac arrest at South Coast Private Hospital.

