Marine rescue crews head out to help entangled whale stuck off Five islands

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 3 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:33am
File picture

A whale has become entangled of Five Islands at Port Kembla, with marine rescue and national parks crews heading out to help with the rescue.

