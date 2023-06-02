Marine rescue crews head out to help entangled whale stuck off Five islands

A whale has become entangled of Five Islands at Port Kembla, with marine rescue and national parks crews heading out to help with the rescue.
Marine Rescue NSW said volunteers from Port Kembla had been tasked to assist NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service following reports the entangled whale.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said a private vessel was monitoring the whale while the vessel PK31 made its way there.
The whale is within five miles of the coast, within the Five area.
"We've got a good window of opportunity to assist with the disentanglement operation because the weather conditions are favourable," Insp Sullivan said before 10am.
"Marine Rescue vessel PK 31 will escort the NPWS Zodiac to the entangled whale shortly."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
