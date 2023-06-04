Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra train commuters to be affected by 12 months of trackwork

By Connor Pearce
Updated June 4 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:34pm
Transport Minister Jo Haylen announced a 12 month trackwork blitz to address the maintenance backlog on the Sydney Trains network. Picture supplied

Weekend train trips up to Sydney will be few and far between for Illawarra residents for the next year, with the NSW government announcing a year of intensive trackwork across the Sydney Trains network, including on the T4 Illawarra Line.

