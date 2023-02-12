Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Urgent repairs to South Coast line after heavy rains caused landslips

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 12 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buses will replace trains from Tuesday to Thursday this week while urgent track repiars are carried out. Picture by Robert Peet

Those heading into Sydney by train this week are being advised to plan ahead, with the train line between Waterfall and Thirroul either closed or running to a reduced schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.