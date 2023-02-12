Those heading into Sydney by train this week are being advised to plan ahead, with the train line between Waterfall and Thirroul either closed or running to a reduced schedule.
After heavy rains last Thursday caused significant damage to the rail line, crews will use the shutdown to repair critical sections of track.
On Monday, train services will run to an "enhanced weekend timetable", according to Transport for NSW.
On Tuesday to Thursday, buses will replace trains in both directions from 8am to 4pm.
Services will return to a normal weekday timetable on Friday.
While trains were running as normal on Friday after the heavy rains on Thursday, investigations revealed more work would be required, NSW TrainLink chief operating officer Dale Merrick said.
"While services were disrupted during the height of the storm, crews completed temporary repairs to get trains running again for the following day," Mr Merrick said.
"However, the storm damage to the area between Waterfall and Thirroul will require more extensive repairs following the region's wild weather, including removing two large landslips near the track and stabilising embankments."
Heavy rains caused landslips along a similar section of track in 2022, with services disrupted between March and April.
Mr Merrick said the decision to run services on Monday allowed for some notice for commuters.
"These repairs are necessary to ensure the safety of our customers and staff, and to ensure the reliability of the network," he said.
"We decided to close the track for repairs from Tuesday so that families have some notice and children will be able to get to school and home again by train before buses replace regular rail services on the Tuesday."
South Coast line services will run as normal between Thirroul and Port Kembla and Kiama.
NSW TrainLink apologised for any inconvenience.
