Corrimal Rangers aiming to keep Bampton Cup campaign alive

Updated June 7 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:40am
Rangers co-captain Keegan Matias traps possession on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
They upset Wollongong United in the Premier League earlier this year, and Corrimal hopes that history will repeat when the sides go head-to-head in a Bampton Cup clash on Thursday night.

